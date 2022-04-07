MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 369,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 72,080 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in MaxLinear were worth $27,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in MaxLinear by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 27,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in MaxLinear by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,040 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,077,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in MaxLinear by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 3,778 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in MaxLinear by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $71.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.36.

NYSE:MXL traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,260,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,786. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.99. MaxLinear, Inc. has a one year low of $31.76 and a one year high of $77.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.12 and its 200-day moving average is $61.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. MaxLinear had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 35.32%. MaxLinear’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MaxLinear news, Director Daniel A. Artusi sold 12,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.95, for a total transaction of $794,273.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP William Torgerson sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $898,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,959 shares of company stock valued at $2,521,240 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.82% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc provides radiofrequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including RF, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression, networking layers, and power management.

