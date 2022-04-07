Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS trimmed its holdings in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 376,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,646 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned 1.50% of Bandwidth worth $27,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 31.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 1.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,865,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 6.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 154,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bandwidth by 651.7% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bandwidth during the third quarter worth about $2,031,000. 99.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAND traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 336,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,315. Bandwidth Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.01 and a 1-year high of $145.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $816.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bandwidth ( NASDAQ:BAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $126.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $43,779.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian D. Bailey bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.43 per share, for a total transaction of $274,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 21,135 shares of company stock valued at $616,629 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BAND shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Bandwidth from $206.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $200.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Bandwidth in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $160.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $150.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.07.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

