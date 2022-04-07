Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 338,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,815 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $21,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Branch Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellogg by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kellogg alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total transaction of $8,918,256.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 12,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $828,440.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 476,483 shares of company stock worth $30,058,987 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

K has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of NYSE:K traded up $0.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,710,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,525,115. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.42 and its 200 day moving average is $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.56. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. Kellogg had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 53.58%.

Kellogg Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.