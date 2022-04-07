AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,065 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,388,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,504,000 after purchasing an additional 158,535 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 150,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,772 shares in the last quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems increased its holdings in AT&T by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 13,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 139,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 3,605.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 41,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

T has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.95.

T traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.73. The stock had a trading volume of 46,897,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,805,129. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.68. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $22.02 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. AT&T’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.278 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

