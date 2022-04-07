Brokerages Expect IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.57 Per Share

Brokerages predict that IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) will announce ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for IDEX Biometrics ASA’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.57) and the highest is ($0.56). IDEX Biometrics ASA reported earnings per share of ($0.75) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that IDEX Biometrics ASA will report full year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.23) to ($2.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for IDEX Biometrics ASA.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.82 million. IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDBA traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. 1,859 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,319. The firm has a market cap of $205.22 million and a PE ratio of -4.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.35. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 12 month low of $13.70 and a 12 month high of $31.62.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IDEX Biometrics ASA (IDBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.