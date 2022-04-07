Ark One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.16 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00002441 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ark has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. Ark has a market capitalization of $144.80 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005763 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 161,278,856 coins and its circulating supply is 136,232,767 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

