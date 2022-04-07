WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WNS. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,865,109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $252,760,000 after acquiring an additional 17,466 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of WNS by 3.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,728,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,432,000 after acquiring an additional 62,319 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of WNS by 0.9% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,378,103 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,729,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of WNS by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,159,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,271,000 after acquiring an additional 146,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of WNS in the fourth quarter worth about $95,257,000.

NYSE:WNS traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $86.57. 185,878 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,371. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.38. WNS has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $91.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.55.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $261.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.75 million. WNS had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

