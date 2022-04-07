Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.25 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.45% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream assets primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It manages natural gas transmission, storage and gathering systems, as well as high-and low-pressure gathering lines. Equitrans Midstream Corporation is based in Pittsburgh, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also commented on ETRN. UBS Group lowered Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Equitrans Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. US Capital Advisors upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitrans Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.54.

Shares of NYSE ETRN traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,143,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,292,794. Equitrans Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $5.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.29.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $246.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 104.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Equitrans Midstream will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Equitrans Midstream during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $41,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

