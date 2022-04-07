-$0.11 EPS Expected for Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.12). The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative net margin of 75.96% and a negative return on equity of 49.24%. The business had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

RSKD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Riskified in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Riskified by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 21.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RSKD traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $6.51. 583,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 980,855. Riskified has a fifty-two week low of $5.48 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.07.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

