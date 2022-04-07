BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.33) and the lowest is ($0.71). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioVie will report full year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioVie in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

BIVI stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,896. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01. BioVie has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $23.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.94.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares during the period. swisspartners Ltd. increased its stake in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 9,415 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioVie (Get Rating)

BioVie, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which discovers, develops and commercializes drug therapies for liver disease. It focuses on BIV201, which treats ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis. The company was founded on April 10, 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, CA.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.