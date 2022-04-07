Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Sells 930 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 721,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.7% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $44,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $85.05. The stock had a trading volume of 25,811,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,863,441. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.85 and its 200-day moving average is $69.80. The company has a market cap of $360.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.78, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.17. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.35.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

