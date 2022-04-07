CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lessened its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 427,905 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.11% of CoStar Group worth $33,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter worth $34,378,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,348,000. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.57. 2,429,360 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,701,025. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.32 and a beta of 0.91. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $101.05. The company has a current ratio of 11.77, a quick ratio of 11.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $64.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.55.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

