Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS cut its holdings in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 657,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,505 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $38,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.69, for a total value of $253,837.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 10,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.21 per share, with a total value of $592,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,369,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,678,866. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $51.87 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 42.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $73.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.77.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

