Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Grows Stock Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) by 54.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 872,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,233 shares during the quarter. Digital Turbine comprises about 0.8% of Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.90% of Digital Turbine worth $53,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 675.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 574 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 50.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.66 per share, with a total value of $474,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelle M. Sterling bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,635,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 2.23. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.60 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.61.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $375.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.21 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business’s revenue was up 323.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APPS shares. Macquarie cut their target price on Digital Turbine from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

