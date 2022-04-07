Merriman Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 83,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned 3.02% of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stone Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 23.4% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 82.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF by 149.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Sustainable Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of ESGA traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 5,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,749. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.02. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $50.64 and a 52-week high of $60.86.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Sustainable Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.