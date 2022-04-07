Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys 1,078 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,709 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,479,000 after buying an additional 94,916 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 82.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 15,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,969,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares during the period. First Ascent Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 167,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,195,000 after purchasing an additional 25,543 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,021,000.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $412.53. The stock had a trading volume of 4,949,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,196,822. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $405.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $372.13 and a one year high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

