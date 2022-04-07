Merriman Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 93.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,103,415 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8,656.1% in the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,052,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006,559 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 964.6% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,323,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,391,000 after buying an additional 3,011,275 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,505,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,576,000 after buying an additional 214,016 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,607,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,778,000 after purchasing an additional 204,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 144.1% during the third quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 314,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,720,000 after purchasing an additional 185,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJS stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 475,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,910. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average of $103.16. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.27 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

