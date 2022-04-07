Brokerages Set Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) Target Price at $14.50

Shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.50.

A number of analysts have commented on RWT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Redwood Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 339,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 21,533 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,542,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,346,000 after purchasing an additional 796,821 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 211,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 41,142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Redwood Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $601,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Redwood Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $336,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Redwood Trust stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,841,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,268,845. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.86. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.97. Redwood Trust has a 1-year low of $9.53 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.40.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.04). Redwood Trust had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 55.48%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Redwood Trust will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.82%.

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

