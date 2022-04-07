The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $78.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TKR. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Timken in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Timken from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

TKR traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $56.36. 425,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 604,145. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.91. Timken has a 52-week low of $55.32 and a 52-week high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.14). Timken had a net margin of 8.93% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Timken will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.05%.

In related news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Timken by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,862,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,536,000 after purchasing an additional 78,321 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Timken by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,153,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,797,000 after buying an additional 380,333 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,675,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $175,030,000 after buying an additional 360,294 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Timken by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,110,000 after buying an additional 72,762 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Timken by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,405,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,660,000 after buying an additional 474,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

