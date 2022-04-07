Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Receives $44.38 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Capital Power Co. (OTCMKTS:CPXWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPXWF. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

CPXWF stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.40. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,711. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.66 and a 200 day moving average of $31.96. Capital Power has a fifty-two week low of $28.99 and a fifty-two week high of $36.42.

Capital Power Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, construction, operation, and optimization of power generation facilities. Its projects include Halkirk, Port Dover and Nanticoke, Keephills 3, and K2 wind power. The company was founded on May 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Edmonton, Canada.

