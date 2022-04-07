$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Claros Mortgage Trust’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Claros Mortgage Trust will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.47 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Claros Mortgage Trust.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.90.

NYSE CMTG traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.20. 54,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,426. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.37. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12-month low of $14.96 and a 12-month high of $18.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.13%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $1,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Wafra Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000,000. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,091,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,064,000. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate (CRE) finance company, focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional CRE assets located in the United States markets. The company is qualified as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, its net income would be exempt from federal taxation to the extent that it is distributed as dividends to shareholders.

