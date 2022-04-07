Argon Price Up 11.2% Over Last Week (ARGON)

Argon (ARGON) traded 3.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. One Argon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Argon has traded up 11.2% against the US dollar. Argon has a total market capitalization of $688,243.24 and approximately $56,139.00 worth of Argon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.09 or 0.07413647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.04 or 1.00247708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051402 BTC.

About Argon

Argon’s total supply is 82,050,331 coins and its circulating supply is 73,447,753 coins. Argon’s official Twitter account is @argonfoundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Argon is a blockchain-based freelancer platform on the Binance Chain network, working with fully decentralized and smart contracts. “

Buying and Selling Argon

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Argon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Argon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Argon using one of the exchanges listed above.

