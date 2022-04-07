Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardlytics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $83.00.

CDLX traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.62. 214,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 396,275. Cardlytics has a 1-year low of $42.11 and a 1-year high of $145.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Cardlytics ( NASDAQ:CDLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $90.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.59 million. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 48.13% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -3.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $324,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kirk Somers sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.82, for a total transaction of $42,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,940,888. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CAS Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,186,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,774,000 after buying an additional 36,875 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after buying an additional 72,847 shares during the period. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. KPS Global Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 1,246,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,403,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 934,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,446,000 after buying an additional 181,266 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 917,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,662,000 after buying an additional 172,072 shares during the period. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

