Seedify.fund Achieves Market Cap of $113.66 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for $4.63 or 0.00010685 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a market cap of $113.66 million and $3.79 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.09 or 0.07413647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.04 or 1.00247708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051402 BTC.

About Seedify.fund

Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,536,774 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seedify.fund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Seedify.fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seedify.fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

