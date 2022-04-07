Merriman Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,576 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Engine NO. 1 LLC increased its holdings in Accenture by 68.2% in the 3rd quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 3,417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Accenture by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 44,504 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,247,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 64,972 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP bought a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth about $718,796,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $1.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $341.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,269,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,672. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $328.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $349.72. The firm has a market cap of $216.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $276.88 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.62, for a total value of $147,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,046 shares of company stock worth $10,551,684 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Accenture from $384.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Accenture from $433.00 to $368.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Accenture from $395.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $397.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $382.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

