Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 852 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $4,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 936,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,513,000 after purchasing an additional 169,947 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,117,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,867,000 after purchasing an additional 124,776 shares in the last quarter. ShankerValleau Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 192,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,990,000 after purchasing an additional 75,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,783,000.

NYSEARCA AVDE traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $59.62. The stock had a trading volume of 86,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,722. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.00 and a 52-week high of $65.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.31.

