Merriman Wealth Management LLC Sells 7,806 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,806 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 38.4% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.14. 5,863,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,607,330. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.06 and a twelve month high of $55.67.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.