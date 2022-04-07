Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) Shares Sold by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,679,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,752 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 24,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 544,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 468,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,975,000 after acquiring an additional 27,671 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 745,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,586. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.92 and a 200 day moving average of $77.63. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $85.70.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

