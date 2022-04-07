Merriman Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.09 Million in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 45,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 86,553 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the period. GFS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 17,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 47,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 11,528 shares during the period.

Get iShares China Large-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares China Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.25. The stock had a trading volume of 33,898,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,179,887. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.21. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $26.13 and a 52-week high of $47.70.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile (Get Rating)

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares China Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.