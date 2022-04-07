Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week (mSLV)

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust (mSLV) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Mirrored iShares Silver Trust coin can now be purchased for approximately $22.74 or 0.00052443 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust has a market capitalization of $10.56 million and approximately $54,543.00 worth of Mirrored iShares Silver Trust was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.09 or 0.07413647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.04 or 1.00247708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust Profile

Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s total supply is 464,562 coins. Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored iShares Silver Trust is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored iShares Silver Trust’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored iShares Silver Trust

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored iShares Silver Trust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored iShares Silver Trust should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored iShares Silver Trust using one of the exchanges listed above.

