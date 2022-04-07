Fear NFTs Price Reaches $1.27 (FEAR)

Fear NFTs (FEAR) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Fear NFTs coin can now be purchased for $1.27 or 0.00002812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fear NFTs has a market capitalization of $8.31 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Fear NFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fear NFTs has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.09 or 0.07413647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.04 or 1.00247708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051402 BTC.

Fear NFTs Profile

Fear NFTs’ total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear NFTs’ official Twitter account is @fearnfts

Buying and Selling Fear NFTs

