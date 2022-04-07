ZUSD Market Cap Reaches $1.47 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last seven days, ZUSD has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. ZUSD has a market capitalization of $1.47 million and $285,330.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001818 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00046856 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,214.09 or 0.07413647 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43,461.04 or 1.00247708 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00051402 BTC.

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

