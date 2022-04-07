Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Has $11.80 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,494 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $11,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,115,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,009,000 after acquiring an additional 664,688 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Dollar General by 14.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,746,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990,714 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Dollar General by 1.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,097,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,346,000 after acquiring an additional 73,697 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,980,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,082,000 after purchasing an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 6.8% during the third quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 3,088,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,224,000 after purchasing an additional 197,328 shares during the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $241.69. 2,767,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,176,171. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.34 and its 200 day moving average is $217.19. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $243.36. The company has a market capitalization of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 21.65%.

In other news, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total transaction of $2,205,523.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,768,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar General from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Dollar General from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.50.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

