Troy Asset Management Ltd Buys 7,451 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 301,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 0.9% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $52,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $3.05 on Thursday, reaching $172.55. 5,041,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,674,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $166.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.00. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.24 and a 12 month high of $177.24.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 78.32%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PEP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.50.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

