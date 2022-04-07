$158.98 Million in Sales Expected for Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) will report $158.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Plug Power’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $108.60 million to $184.40 million. Plug Power posted sales of $71.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 120.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plug Power will report full year sales of $925.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $902.90 million to $980.61 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $2.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Plug Power.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.20). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 91.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $161.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Plug Power from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.48.

PLUG traded down $0.97 on Friday, hitting $27.32. 15,935,314 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,457,016. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a current ratio of 10.58, a quick ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.14. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.32 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Plug Power by 3.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 8,331 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Plug Power by 15.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,715,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $195,407,000 after purchasing an additional 783,530 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Plug Power by 152.5% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 20,765 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Plug Power by 40.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after purchasing an additional 26,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the mobility, material handling, and stationary power markets in North America and internationally. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

