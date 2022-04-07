Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Position Reduced by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 79,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $8,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGV. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,961,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,409,000 after buying an additional 27,861 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 415.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,637,000 after buying an additional 29,960 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 18.8% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $108.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 277,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 313,560. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $95.76 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.59.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.