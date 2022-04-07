Merriman Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 3,005.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,225 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 190,875 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.88% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $14,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $68.34. 177,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327,063. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.50. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $63.53 and a 12 month high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

