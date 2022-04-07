WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:PNOV – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,483 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,526 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 1.56% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November worth $3,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNOV. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth $8,027,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,795,000 after purchasing an additional 157,935 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $4,897,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $2,137,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $1,865,000.

PNOV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.43. The company had a trading volume of 29,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,849. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – November has a 52 week low of $28.96 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.41.

