Merriman Wealth Management LLC Has $39.10 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 822,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,308,035 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 2.6% of Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $39,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 454,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,599,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 109,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 46,979 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 95,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after purchasing an additional 13,934 shares during the period. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 196,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,730,000 after purchasing an additional 15,786 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 289,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,744. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $46.34 and a 200-day moving average of $46.61. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 12 month low of $41.29 and a 12 month high of $49.67.

