WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 6,205 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 427.0% in the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 500,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 405,870 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,154,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 269.4% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,476,000 after acquiring an additional 166,968 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 345.4% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 181,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 140,931 shares during the period. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 221,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after buying an additional 90,080 shares during the period.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January alerts:

PJAN stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.42. 35,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,849. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.65. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $33.43.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:PJAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.