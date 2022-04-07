Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 103,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,940 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $22,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,720,825 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $565,850,000 after acquiring an additional 34,323 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 10,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 56.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $236.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.75.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Juan R. Perez sold 12,996 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total transaction of $2,905,125.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,491,514. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.69 on Thursday, reaching $192.70. 3,626,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,157. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.26 and a 1-year high of $233.72. The company has a market cap of $167.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.46.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.48. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 96.17% and a net margin of 13.25%. The business had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 41.39%.

United Parcel Service Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.