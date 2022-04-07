Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,547 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 155,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000,000 after buying an additional 6,637 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 383.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $354.10. The stock had a trading volume of 63,068,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,226,359. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $316.00 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $349.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $370.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be paid a $0.434 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

