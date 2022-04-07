WealthPLAN Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 334,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,507 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $9,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 665.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 94,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 82,540 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,342,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,650,000 after buying an additional 46,782 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 86,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after buying an additional 34,578 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 612,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 59,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RODM traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 485,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,520. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.00 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $31.96.

