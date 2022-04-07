WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,223 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $6,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. BTIG Research raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus raised their price target on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.89.

McDonald’s stock traded up $2.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $254.36. The stock had a trading volume of 4,040,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,417,100. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $245.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.53. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a market capitalization of $189.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, for a total transaction of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s (Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.