Zenyatta Capital Management LP Takes $6.73 Million Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Zenyatta Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 20,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,727,000. Meta Platforms comprises about 2.5% of Zenyatta Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the third quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

FB traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $222.95. 21,023,893 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,060,566. The stock has a market cap of $606.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.82 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $293.17.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 29.71%. The company had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FB shares. Cowen decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Meta Platforms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $425.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. China Renaissance Securities downgraded Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Meta Platforms from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $410.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.96.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.45, for a total transaction of $40,306.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,823 shares of company stock worth $1,513,325 over the last quarter. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

