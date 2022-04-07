WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 102,055 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:PFEB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,055 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned approximately 9.16% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February worth $11,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 19.2% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 189,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 30,500 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 3.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 175,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,018,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Straight Path Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,638,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February during the 3rd quarter valued at about $775,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PFEB traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. 31,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,057. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – February has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $29.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00.

