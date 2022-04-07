Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $13,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $249,750,000 after acquiring an additional 686,067 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,600 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.58, for a total value of $556,488.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,302. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nucor stock traded up $4.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $150.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,576,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,514,588. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.31. The firm has a market cap of $40.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.07. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.55%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Wolfe Research downgraded Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.33.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

