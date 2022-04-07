Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Weber Inc (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.18 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Weber’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.14. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Weber will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.60. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Weber.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $283.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Weber from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Weber from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America lowered Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Weber from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Weber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.42.

In other news, CEO Chris M. Scherzinger purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $199,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan T. Congalton purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.59 per share, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Weber during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in Weber by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 58,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

WEBR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.59. 276,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,331. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Weber has a 1-year low of $8.56 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

WEBER INC. is a barbecue brand. It offers a comprehensive, innovative product portfolio, including charcoal, gas, pellet and electric grills, smokers and accessories designed to help outdoor cooking enthusiasts. WEBER INC. is headquartered in Palatine, IL.

