Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $41.11 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NYSE:FSP – Get Rating) to announce sales of $41.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $41.44 million and the lowest is $40.78 million. Franklin Street Properties reported sales of $59.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full-year sales of $157.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.33 million to $166.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $151.07 million, with estimates ranging from $129.87 million to $172.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Franklin Street Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:FSP traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 637,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $582.54 million, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.86. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $6.58.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on infill and central business district (CBD) office properties in the U.S. Sunbelt and Mountain West, as well as select opportunistic markets. FSP seeks value-oriented investments with an eye towards long-term growth and appreciation, as well as current income.

