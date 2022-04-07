Spectrum Trading 1.9% Lower This Week (SPT)

Spectrum (SPT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Spectrum has a total market cap of $15,491.98 and $2,301.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Spectrum has traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Spectrum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $113.91 or 0.00262372 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001013 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001384 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000383 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Spectrum Coin Profile

Spectrum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @SpectrumSPT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spectrum is a decentralized online shopping using blockchain technology. It is e-commerce without the hefty middlemen fees. The user can see catalogs inventory from different sellers in one location. It enables affiliates to monetize their network and protects buyers and sellers from fraud. “

Spectrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

